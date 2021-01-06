Did you know?

A first dance song at the wedding reception often sets the tone for the upcoming festivities and can exemplify just how newlyweds feel about each other.
Couples may agonize over which song to choose, but there are many different resources available that can help couples narrow down their options. Spotify, the popular streaming music service, has compiled a list of the most popular wedding songs for 2018, based on global respondents.
Their top pick was "Perfect," by Ed Sheeran, a song that many might suspect was composed with wedding dances in mind. Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Etta James' "At Last," John Legend's "All of Me," and Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" filled out the remaining top five spots on Spotify's list.