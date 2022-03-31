Dexter S. Stewart, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So, now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
With about a year to go before the Kestrel Hawk Landfill closes, the city is moving forward with a plan to handle the city’s trash and recycling without disruption to residents.
The suspect, the driver of the car, was later seen walking away from the car and was arrested, with marijuana being found on his person, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, work to convert Wisconsin Avenue from being a one-way street into being a two-way street is expected to begin in April.
RACINE — Four days on, four days off. That’s the new schedule for patrol officers in the City of Racine.
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled vehicle.
Weekend fun and festivities will kick off a day earlier in Racine this summer, as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket have jo…
The answer is a little unclear. Oshkosh Corp. said that the facility it needed was at minimum 825,000 square feet. However, Foxconn's Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Mount Pleasant is 1 million square feet.
