'Devoted to Comradeship' to open at Kenosha History Center

KENOSHA — Veteran organizations serve a role in civic society to lobby for veteran rights and protect their benefits, to educate the public in civics and promote patriotism, and as an avenue for veterans themselves to work in their communities for mutual benefit. But there is another side to veteran organizations, and that is to rekindle the feeling of comradeship felt by servicemen in shared hardships.

To honor local veterans and pay tribute to their comradeship, the Kenosha History Center is displaying "Devoted to Comradeship," an exhibit featuring artifacts and photographs of Kenosha's veteran organizations, with a focus on organizations or parts of organizations that no longer exist. These include the Grand Army of the Republic and Last Man's/Woman's Clubs of the American Legion. These groups either specifically focused on comradeship or played an outsized social role for their members beyond traditional social clubs. This is a rare occasion to see four unopened Last Man's bottles, purchased and preserved to be drunk by the last survivor of the group.

"Devoted to Comradeship" will be on display through the new year. The Kenosha History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

