'Devoted to Comradeship' exhibit at Kenosha History Center

KENOSHA — To honor local veterans and pay tribute to their comradeship, the Kenosha History Center is displaying "Devoted to Comradeship," an exhibit featuring artifacts and photographs of Kenosha's veteran organizations, with a focus on organizations or parts of organizations that no longer exist. These include the Grand Army of the Republic and Last Man's/Woman's Clubs of the American Legion.

These groups either specifically focused on comradeship or played an outsized social role for their members beyond traditional social clubs.

This exhibit also offers "a rare occasion to see four unopened Last Man's bottles, purchased and preserved to be drunk by the last survivor of the group," according to the History Center staff.

"Devoted to Comradeship" is on display through the new year. The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

Veterans Day celebrations on Nov. 11 include:

American Legion Post 21, American Legion Family Veterans Day Celebration, 9 a.m. to noon at 504 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha. Flanders Field Ceremony at 10:15 a.m.; Rendering of Honors at 11 a.m. sharp. Coffee and doughnuts will be served before the ceremony, with a light lunch starting at 11:15 a.m. For more details, visit https://alpost21.com.

