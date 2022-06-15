 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Devontae L. Cash

Devontae L. Cash, Greenfield, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), misdemeanor bail jumping, conspiracy to commit fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), felony bail jumping, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), organizer of financial crimes.

