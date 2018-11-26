Lampkins, Devonntae B., 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct.

Devonntae B. Lampkins.jpg

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments