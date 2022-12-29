Devon T. Thomas, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, terrorist threats.
CALEDONIA — “I’m going to cut out your eye and feed it to you,” a woman reportedly said after assaulting her mother due to an argument about porn.
On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. A suspect was located, and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in his room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, the suspect made comments to his mother that he "(expletive) up" and was just trying to make quick money.
Officers found marijuana and a live 9mm round on a 17-year-old. Officers also found a handgun he discarded as he fled.
One of the great professional careers by a Wisconsin native is coming to a close, J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday.
The City of Racine spent more than $200K to keep presentations out of public eye.
Thousands of kids and families made the lakefront YMCA in Downtown Racine a second home from 1960 to 2019. Now, the building is continuing to dilapidate in plain sight.
Not that anyone should complain, but snow totals didn’t reach forecasts for the bomb cyclone storm that is delivering bitter cold and high winds to Wisconsin on Friday.
With Jim Leonhard's tenure on the Badgers' sidelines set to end, players reflect on his impact on them and the program.
RACINE — “I’ll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me,” said a man before throwing a woman down a basement and assaulting her.
After being closed for over a decade, St. Sebastian is expected to reopen in fall 2023 as an elementary STEM building. It will be part of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine.
