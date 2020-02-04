Devion D Garrett
Devion (aka Brandon Lake) D Garrett, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping. 

