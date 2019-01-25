12519-HANNA-MUG.jpg

Devin J. Hanna, 22, 200 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater), escape (repeater).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments