Devereaux Patton, 1900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping.
Burlington's popular annual festival, ChocolateFest, might be finished for good. Organizers cite a lack of enthusiasm and momentum, and they seek city approval to try a new event called "Burlington Jamboree."
“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”
Shane M. Stanger, 46, was located and taken into custody after the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault in Rochester. He's also accused of child porn possession.
Two years after a crash in Caledonia that left one dead and one injured, the man left alive — who investigators believe had been driving while intoxicated — has been charged with two felonies.
A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.
A Mount Pleasant man charged with third OWI after allegedly crashing into a wall along the Interstate while high on heroin also had a minor in his car, according to law enforcement.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after reportedly nearly colliding with a police car.
Two sex offenders who abused children will be released on, or before, April 6 and will be living at 9901 Saratoga Drive, the Village of Caledonia Police Department announced on Wednesday.
RACINE — A Racine teenager allegedly spat at and tried to punch an officer.
The investigation began when a woman in western Racine County contacted law enforcement about videos she discovered on Stanger’s laptop that videos purportedly showed Stanger sexually assaulting the woman while she slept.
