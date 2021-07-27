Dev Patel’s quest for glory is a Camelot fantasy unlike any other

Resembling a tree trunk on horseback, the Green Knight proposes a nutty sort of a contest. He’ll gladly be beheaded by a valiant knight if the axe-wielder agrees to seek out the Green Knight in his forest lair one year later, on New Year’s Day, and risk his own beheading. Gawain accepts the challenge. The Green Knight’s head plops to the floor. Then the headless but otherwise uninjured adversary reaches down, picks up his noggin and tells the stunned Gawain that he’ll see him next year.

“The Green Knight” follows Gawain’s episodic journey to make good on the bargain. Much of the material comes from the 14th-century poem, author unknown. Lowery reorders and invents at will. The key test of his character en route is from the poem: It’s an encounter with a lord (Joel Edgerton) and his lady (Vikander again, memorably) wherein Gawain must pass a resistance test or two and remain Round Table-worthy. Lowery’s script heightens the involvement of the women in the story, and while there are moments in “The Green Knight” when motivations and relationships become a bit muddy, well, it’s a muddy world quite literally.