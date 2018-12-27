122718-DESTINO-MUG.jpg

Destino Moreno, 27, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

