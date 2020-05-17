Despite pandemic complications, UW is off to strong start with recruiting

Those numbers could be explained by schools zeroing in on recruits in their backyard earlier in the process to secure commitments.

If COVID-19 does inspire recruits to choose campuses closer to home, the Badgers have a number of highly-touted targets within a 300-mile radius.

Four-star outside linebacker/defensive end T.J. Bollers out of Tiffin, Iowa, is one of the top recruits that UW has been in on for some time. Bollers, ranked in the top 10 at his position nationally, attended a Badgers’ camp before his junior season and came to games against Michigan and Iowa in 2019. He also visited campus in early March for a junior day, just before the pandemic started shutting campuses down.

Another outside linebacker prospect, Yanni Karlaftis out of West Lafayette, Ind., has been garnering national attention. The four-star recruit has offers from most of the Big Ten Conference, with UW and Purdue ahead of the pack, according to multiple recruiting sites. He also has offers from California and Oregon.

Karlaftis’ brother, George, is a defensive end for the Boilermakers and is the leading sack-getter returning to the Big Ten this season.

The Badgers are still in hot pursuit of recruits around the country, the highest profile of which is five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci. The Lititz, Penn., product and brother of current UW tight end Hayden Rucci has narrowed his prospects to nine schools — UW, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State and Notre Dame.

