Despite a mixed finish, S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch records

Stock indexes closed out another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with an uneven finish Thursday that includes more all-time highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4%, extending its winning streak to a sixth day. The index has notched a succession of record-high closes, often on days when the market got off to a downbeat start.

The Nasdaq climbed 0.8%, its ninth-straight gain and latest record high for the tech-heavy index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, ending the blue-chip index's five-day winning streak.

More companies in the S&P 500 fell than rose, but gains by several big technology companies helped outweigh losses elsewhere in the market.

Despite the mixed outcome, the market's latest milestones underscore how traders remain in a buying mood, encouraged by solid company earnings and by the Federal Reserve's decision, at least for now, to only slowly begin dialing back policies aimed at spurring U.S. economic growth when it was in the throes of the pandemic recession.