Desmond opts out again

Colorado Rockies veteran outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out for a second straight season.
Desmond announced Sunday on his Instagram account that his “desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I’m going to train and watch how things unfold.” He added “for now” in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return.
The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016. He is scheduled to make $8 million this season. Colorado has a $15 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.
In opting out last season during the coronavirus-shortened season, Desmond cited a desire to spend more time with his family and to help grow youth baseball in his Florida hometown. He also added the COVID-19 pandemic made the baseball season one that “is a risk I am not comfortable taking.”
- The Chicago Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick on Saturday.
Marisnick will make $1 million this season. The deal includes a $4 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 29-year-old Marisnick hit .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets last year. But he is known more for his defense in center field.
The New York Mets h
- ave transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract Saturday.
The Mets announced the moves Saturday night, ensuring Syndergaard won’t return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March.
Walker’s deal also includes a player option for 2023.
The 28-year-old Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York’s need for a pitcher increased with the loss of Seth Lugo, who will miss the start of the season following elbow surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur.
Golf
Sam Burns made two big par putts Sunday morning in the Genesis Invitational to finish a 3-over 74 for a two-shot lead on what turned out to be the toughest weekend round at Riviera since the PGA Tour started keeping such records.
Burns had a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.
The third round had to be completed ahead of the final round because of wind so strong it halted play Saturday for four hours and made Riviera, a tough test in normal weather, feel like a U.S. Open.
The average score was 73.34, the highest ever for a third or fourth round at Riviera. Fitzpatrick was among only three players who managed to break 70. His 69 matched the low score, and it included a bogey on the final hole.
Burns was at 9-under 204.
Johnson, who won at Riviera in 2017 and loves the course so much he named his son River after it, began his day by making a 20-foot par putt with about 2 feet of break on the 14th hole. He made pars the rest of the way for a 71.