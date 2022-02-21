 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deshawn S. Coleman Sr.

Deshawn Coleman

Deshawn S. Coleman Sr., 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, substantial batter (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

