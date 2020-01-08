Deshawn J Aych
Deshawn J Aych, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.

