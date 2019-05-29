Deshawn D. Ellison 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Deshawn D. Ellison, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Deshawn D. Ellison Available Crime Criminal Law Homicide Main Street Firearm Photo Possession Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Local woman wins half a million in scratch-off Lottery game 'He didn't deserve what happened'; Jose Angel, 19, was a hard worker with big dreams Three men arrested after reportedly re-creating crime film 'In constant fear': Court records document woman's struggle with domestic abuse Boy, 6, with disabilities reportedly left alone, mother charged View All Promotions promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? promotion spotlight Which season are you? Tell us what you think Should voucher-school funding info be included on property tax bills throughout the state? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault HOBBY LOBBY WEEKLY SPECIALS May 26, 2019 Hobby Lobby-advertising 7707 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website Ad Vault Aquatic Center May 26, 2019 Y M C A 725 Lake Av, Racine, WI 53403 262-898-4755 Website Ad Vault WNA, MAD CITY WINDOWS May 24, 2019 Wna/classified-display 319 E 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309 608-238-7171 Ad Vault FISH FRY SPECIALS 18 hrs ago Honey Bees Ii 4713 DOUGLAS AVENUE, RACINE, WI 53402 262-681-1960 Ad Vault 709 Autos May 25, 2019 Garbo Motor Sales 3077 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402 262-639-4154 Ads featured Newport Builders May 26, 2019 Ad Vault Marios May 24, 2019 Mario's Italian Sports Bar & Restaurant 2322 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405 262-554-0880 Currently Open Website Ad Vault TV BOOK May 26, 2019 Kortendick Ace Hardware 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402 262-639-4820 Currently Open Website Ad Vault Spring May 23, 2019 Reefpoint Brew House 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine, WI 53403 262-898-7333 Website Ad Vault ADDED VALUE May 26, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.