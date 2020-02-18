Deseree M Ayers, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deseree M Ayers
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
RACINE — A Racine man who was paralyzed after a Caledonia crash in 2015 was awarded a $38.1 million verdict by 12 Racine County jurors Wednesd…
Elizabeth Rae Olszewski was a “rising star.” By the time she was 32, not even eight years into her career as an attorney, she had already secured several multimillion dollar settlements for clients.
MILWAUKEE — Global lip balm manufacturer Carma Laboratories, Inc. partnered with its hometown design school, Milwaukee Institute of Art and De…
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
Racine man sentenced to five years in prison after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and recorded it with his cell phone.
-
- 3 min to read
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.
Hyundai says they will file an appeal and calls the $38.1 million verdict 'outrageous.'
WIND POINT — Some residents of Wind Point are not happy with a potential destruction of a plot of trees and loss of wildlife along a wooded st…