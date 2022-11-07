Desean T. Gilmore, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly hid in the women’s locker room at Razor Sharp Fitness to record women.
A fight at a birthday party led to officers discovering cocaine, heroin, LSD, marijuana and meth in the basement, according to court documents filed this week.
Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign's hottest issues appears to have been decided belatedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a car vs. tree crash Friday afternoon in Wind Point.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities said.
An 18-year-old Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of throwing a cup filled with urine at a correctional officer. The inmate was given an additional $300 cash bond.
Chuck Tyler's new book "Blessed the Hard Way," details his grandson's incarceration and the efforts to free him.
A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire broke out at a nearby apartment complex.
A locally owned and operated music production and podcast studio officially opened Saturday afternoon with a bang.
Later in the night of the incident, the detective investigating the case reported receiving a voicemail from a woman who said she went to bed and felt a lump in her pillow; she discovered the bullet while checking out the lump.
