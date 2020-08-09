DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Suarez put the Reds up 3-0 in the first with his second homer of the season. The Reds added a run in the seventh and Milwaukee countered with Brock Holt's sacrifice fly in the eighth.

"It did have a feel of quite a few of our games last season when Geno would get us on the board early," Reds manager David Bell said. "That's always nice, especially combine that with the starting pitching we have. It's a great way to win a lot of games."

DeSclafani (1-0), making his second start after opening the season on the disabled list, allowed a leadoff single in the third to Holt, who was erased on a double play, and a two-out single to Eric Sogard in the sixth.

DeSclafani issued his only walk to Keston Hiura with one-out in the first. Hiura advanced on a ground out and then stole third before DeSclafani struck out Logan Morrison to end the inning. DeSclafani struck out six.