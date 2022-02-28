 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Derrick E. Brooks

Derrick E. Brooks, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).

