DeQontae H Swanigan, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Adriana Cochran was at work when she felt a tingling on her right arm down to her leg Aug. 18. Five days later, she was on the operating table.
RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on …
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A 24-year-old who shot another man in the chest will serve 10 years in prison, despite the fact that the sister of the man he shot said they had forgiven him and didn't want to see him go to prison.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.
During an interview last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that the reason two former police detectives, who had been tabbed to lead Wisconsin's election investigation, had quit was “simple.”
