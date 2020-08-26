Department of Justice releases initial findings in Jacob Blake investigation

KENOSHA — According to an initial release regarding the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the DOJ says that Blake, 29, did have a knife in his possession —as had been rumored after millions across the world viewed a cell phone recording of Blake’s shooting Sunday that unleashed massive unrest in the city.
But the DOJ did not say whether Blake was the reason officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street on Sunday.
Investigators recovered the knife from the floor of Blake’s vehicle, according to the DOJ.
The release also confirmed that the officer who fired seven shots into Blake’s back was Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the Police Department for seven years.
Eyewitnesses said that Blake had broken up a fight between two women in the 2800 block of 40th Street when police arrived Sunday after 5 p.m. According to the DOJ, officers were dispatched to the residential neighborhood “after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.” The release did not state who the woman or her boyfriend were.
Then, according to the DOJ, “officers attempted to arrest” Blake and used a Taser on him, but the Taser “was not successful.” Blake then walked around to the driver’s side of his vehicle, inside which three of his children were sitting, and opened the door and leaned forward.
At that point, video shows that Sheskey was holding Blake’s shirt. Sheskey then fired his gun seven times into Blake’s back. Blake’s family says he is now paralyzed from the waist down and that the damage could be permanent.
No other officers used their firearms, according to the DOJ, and there is no body camera footage available because the Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras.
The DOJ said that Blake “admitted” to investigators “that he had a knife in his possession” when the shooting occurred, and no other weapons were found in the vehicle.
On Wednesday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that three officers involved in the shooting, including Sheskey, are on paid leave, as is typical after an officer-involved shooting.
Investigators from the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation are “continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident.” They aim to provide a report to the Kenosha County district attorney within 30 days. The DA will then decide whether charges are warranted.
If the prosecutor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the officer, DCI will thereafter make the report available to the public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!