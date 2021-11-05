Deonte T Moses, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Deonte T Moses
Related to this story
Most Popular
15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine
"We wanted to bring something good to this side of town," said Crystal Zaehler, who co-owns Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill on State Street with Marco Arteaga. "A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home."
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.
The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”
Racine Lutheran High School continues to battle racism in its halls as students have been accused of sharing offensive, racist content on social media, including something called the "George Floyd challenge."
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sent multiple threatening messages and stalked his probation agent.
Journal Times editorial: Racine teachers' union needs new leadership after disturbing segregation post
Last month, two Racine Unified middle school girls’ basketball teams won championships in their divisions. That is an awesome accomplishment f…
An ugly crash occurred Friday afternoon near the intersection of 17th Street and Racine Street (Highway 32).
CALEDONIA — Nearby residents who had vocally and passionately opposed a proposed Dollar General at 4949 Erie St. had a joyful and celebratory …