Deonte L Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
RACINE — Racine’s 4th of July parade, with more than 50 entrants participating, will kick off at 9 a.m. today at Goold and Main streets. The t…
Someone has been illegally downloading episodes of Disney+ shows on Mocha Lisa's Wi-Fi. Now, the Caledonia coffeehouse is paying the price despite its owners having done nothing wrong themselves.
Several communities in the area will hold celebrations this year to celebrate Independence Day. Events include parties, parades, a car show an…
A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the leg with a sword Wednesday at Belle City Food Market & Laundromat, 522 16th St.
"I hope they restore it," one onlooker said.
A Racine man has been accused of shooting his wife's ex-husband several times during an argument on Saturday, July 3, on the 2000 block of Superior Street.
There are currently no suspects, according to police.
Sometime in March, cement barriers were placed in front of the Erickson Truck-n-Parts' entrance on Frontage Road, blocking the only way the owners could get in and out. The village is mum about what's going on, even after one of the Ericksons was cited for trespassing on his own property.
An attorney representing the Ericksons wrote in a letter to a Mount Pleasant official: "In Catch-22 fashion, my client has been directed to clean up its property, but its owners and employees are not allowed on the premises."
Steve Leger, a retired firefighter who has been serving others all his life, is now fighting for his life after he fell 35 feet while repairing a flagpole on June 15 at a camp in Sheboygan County. “His external wounds from his fall are all healing," says one of his sons. “He’s improving, but it’s all baby steps.”
One person was shot in Racine after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Superior Street.
