Deonte L. Person, 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Deonte L. Person
Related to this story
Most Popular
21-year-old charged with homicide for suspected OWI crash that killed 20-year-old nurse on Douglas Ave.
An Apple Watch initially reported the crash, according to police.
One of the local houses designed by influential architect John Randal McDonald in the 1950s is now on the market for the first time in almost 20 years. You could own it for less than $300,000.
Nate Erhardt remembers jumping on dumpsters behind the family-owned and operated Lee’s Deli when he was 4 years old. He stocked shelves there when he grew to be a little older. Now, he’s the owner.
Once transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the suspect allegedly continued to yell and curse at officers and medical staff.
The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.
'I'm a man!' an 18-year-old allegedly after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on shrooms
"I'm a man!" an 18-year-old allegedly yelled after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on mushrooms in Sturtevant.
A Racine drug dealer nicknamed "Choppa" allegedly had more than one pound of cocaine in his home and also took a 3-year-old to a drug deal.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
The man who was charged was allegedly seen on video with two women committing the theft.
According to criminal charges, when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver ignored their commands and pulled into a garage; he then got out of the car with two Chick-Fil-A bags and stumbled toward the officers before admitting to causing the crash.