Deonta L Rowsey
Deonta L Rowsey

Deonta L Rowsey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.

Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it

“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”

Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.

But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.

Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.

But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.

