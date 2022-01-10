Deon E. Hardy, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Deon E. Hardy
He allegedly said he did not really need the money, but also that he used it for gas; he added that his car broke down and needed to repair it several times.
Several friends used the phrase “shirt off of his back” to describe Fandry's goodness.
A woman and a man from Racine are facing charges after they allegedly were using drugs inside a hospital's pregnancy ward.
Two families, one heart: How the tragic death of a baby in Racine saved the life of another in Kansas
Two babies were born in 2018. Arkaydin Howard in Racine, Wisconsin. Peter Hernandez in Silica, Kansas. Little did either family know, their stories would soon be deeply intertwined.
Mount Pleasant cop disciplined after texting 'veiled threat' about Racine Lutheran High School student
A Mount Pleasant Police Department officer faced discipline after sending vaguely threatening messages about a Racine Lutheran High School student last fall, but the department has declined to disclose what that discipline was.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man was allegedly passed out in a car due to drug use and had cocaine and heroin on him.
Public schools in Madison and Milwaukee have gone virtual again to start 2022. What about Racine County's schools?
A man who worked for RUSD is no longer employed with the district after he allegedly, while trying to stop a student suffering an episode brought on by mental illness, left marks on a student's wrist that lasted for weeks.
Racine & Kenosha public schools opt to bring students back to classrooms, despite unions' objections
"At this time, we are planning to welcome students back to school tomorrow," an RUSD spokesperson said in an email to a reporter, which was received at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE: Killing at Milwaukee Burger King appears unrelated to gun incident at Mount Pleasant drive-thru
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported "that the incident stemmed from an altercation over food service" and that the suspect is still at large.