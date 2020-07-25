Denny Hamlin downright dominant as NASCAR season pushes

"We're working towards it. We're doing everything we can," said Hamlin, who like the rest of the series gets this weekend off before the regular season resumes at New Hampshire. "We've certainly had some slip out of our hands that we wish we could have back. But you can't do it. We have five. We have some more chances. We just have to keep digging. That's my goal: to win as many races as I can, and hopefully the last one of the season is the last race."

Hamlin has a few things working for him right now.

For one thing, the Gibbs stable started to gain some momentum at Kansas. Martin Truex Jr. finished behind Brad Keselowski in third, and Erik Jones finished behind Harvick to give the team three of the top five finishers. Busch was a bit farther back in 11th, but he also won a stage to earn his first playoff point of the season.

For another thing, Hamlin is coming up to a run of tracks that he likes. He's won three times at New Hampshire and twice at Michigan, which will host a weekend double-header. Should Hamlin advance in the playoffs, he'd return to Kansas in October for the Round of 8 and the penultimate race is at Martinsville, where he also has won five times.

Make those final four racing for a championship and Hamlin would get to do it at Phoenix, where he won last year.

"We can win every single week," Hamlin said. "I know my equipment is good enough to do it. I still need to get better at some tracks, but certainly I go to the track every week expecting to win. If we have what we call a green race where no mistakes are made, we're in the top five with a shot to win. It's on me to have those green races."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0