Dennis P Roche Jr., 7000 block of Lone Elm Drive, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), receiving stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.
