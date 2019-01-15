11519-DASHIELL-MUG.jpg

Dennis Dashiell, 36, 1100 block of 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

