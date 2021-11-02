Denielle K Kossack

Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a Racine County hotel have been reported to have been caught in the act by a deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.
The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.