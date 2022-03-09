Denaley A. Martin, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
Angered over COVID-19 mandates and distrust of Joe Biden's certified win in the 2020 presidential election, a Republican is looking to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a rare GOP primary in District 63.
Yet again, Foxconn is getting bad press for making a big announcement and then failing to (at least quickly) follow through.
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
Some people displaced in last week's Anthony Lane fire were just getting back on their feet. Now, all that progress has been undone.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
They own a home in Raymond in north-central Racine County. It's just not done being built yet. Now, a school board member and other candidates are being accused of "harassment and bullying" to get the homeowner off of a ballot.
It's the start of something new for Liamani Segura.
