Demske steps down from BONK!, performs March 27

RACINE — After 12 years of serving as the BONK! Arts and Culture Series executive director, Nick Demske will be stepping away from the organization in May.

Demske co-founded the BONK! series in October of 2008 with two other local artist/writers, Matt Specht and Nicholas Michael Ravnikar. Since then, BONK! has managed to bring out musicians and writers from all over the country, including some of the most accomplished American poets writing today.

Taking over administrative duties for the series is local writer and activist Jen Simpkins, who has been part of the BONK! leadership team since 2016 and currently serves as their head grant writer. The curatorial and creative leadership roles will be shared with Esteban Colon and Kelsey Marie Harris.

In recognition of Demske’s departure from the organization, the BONK! March event will include him as one of its featured performing poets.

The virtual event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, on the BONK! Facebook page. It will feature two other poets — Millissa Kingbird and Kazim Ali.

Kingbird's poetry highlights womanhood, bodies, nature, trauma and indigeneity.

Ali's books poetry books and novels encompass multiple genres.

To join as an audience member and participate in the comment thread, go to facebook.com/BONK-51655071250.

