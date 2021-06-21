topical Demoria T Woodard Jun 21, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Demoria T Woodard, 700 block of Foxtrail Circle, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Abuse Assessment Crime Disorderly Conduct Battery Misdemeanor Threat Officer Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21 2 hrs ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…