Democrats speak to history with exhaustive impeachment case

WASHINGTON — At times it seemed like few senators in the chamber were really listening. But the House Democrats presenting the impeachment case against President Donald Trump weren’t about to stop.

By the time they finished their three days of opening arguments late Friday, House managers had used most of the 24 hours they were given in the Senate impeachment trial. One speech Wednesday by the lead prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ran about 2 hours.

Overall, it was a performance that defied today’s short attention spans as Democrats made an exhaustive — and some said exhausting — case for Trump’s removal from office.

Few minds appeared to be changed, and many senators all but lashed to their seats for the trial described it as tedium. But the seven Democratic prosecutors were speaking not only to the senators — effectively Trump’s jurors — but also to history, which will judge his conduct long after his expected acquittal.

“This is not just for the senators now, or the American people, but forever,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.