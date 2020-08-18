Demo derby at fairgrounds Sept. 6

YORKVILLE — 1175 Sports Park & Eatery & Dead Mann's Saloon will present the 2020 Covid Crash Demo Derby from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Racine County Fairgrounds grandstand, 19805 Durand Ave.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at 1175events.com or by visiting 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, Dead Mann's Saloon or R&R Club.
To register a car in the derby, go to internationaldemolitionderby.com.
