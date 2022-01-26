Demetri D. Shaw, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
RACINE — A Racine couple has been accused of abusing their children, allegedly assaulting them with a backscratcher until they bled.
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in a high-speed crash early Friday on Sheridan Road (Highway 32).
A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested.
New owner, new flavors, new record holders, new dough, same Chubbie's. "We're a staple here in Racine," said Marwan "Mike" Otallah, the new owner of Chubbie's Pizzeria & Sandwich Shoppe.
At his sentencing hearing Friday, Khalil Buckley said "I'm not asking for leniency." Buckley was convicted at trial in November 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Caldwell in the back of the head as he tried to run away.
Hair stylists in Racine County are lining up this weekend for a special "cut-a-thon" to raise money for a colleague who has been forced to step away from her business after losing her fiance to COVID-19.
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
A local man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers' Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at another person he had watched the game with.
