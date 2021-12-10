Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech’s run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.

The football world mourned Friday for Thomas, who died in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33 — less than six months after officially announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said early Friday.

LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas, told The Associated Press the family believes he died from a seizure.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur said in a telephone interview. “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019, appearing in 11 games with 10 starts for the New York Jets. He announced his retirement this past June in a video posted to the Broncos’ Twitter account.

Thomas finished his career with 724 catches, 9763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 143 games.

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith ripped off his helmet once the victory was finally secured, after a 29-point lead on the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the third quarter evaporated into yet another teeth-clenching finish.

Smith looked exhausted and exasperated, hardly excited at all. These Vikings don’t make anything easy on themselves.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, and the Vikings held on to beat the Steelers 36-28 by forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play Thursday night.

Ben Roethlisberger’s throw to Pat Freiermuth was on target, but Smith smashed into the rookie tight end at just the right moment to dislodge the ball as Xavier Woods and Anthony Barr converged. That gave the Vikings (6-7) a critical victory after they flirted with an unforgivable loss.

“It is frustrating having to come down to the last second. It’s taken a few years of my life this season, but it’s good to be on this side of a close one,” Barr said.

All but one of Minnesota’s games this year have been decided by eight points or less, including four losses by three points or fewer.

Baseball

Jonathan Singleton, a former heralded first base prospect who hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2015, has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Singleton signed a $10 million long-term deal with the Houston Astros in 2014 before ever playing a big league game, then hit .171 in 114 games.

He was released by the Astros in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball’s minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. He told The Associated Press in 2014 that he was battling an addiction to marijuana and had been to a rehabilitation center.

The 30-year-old Singleton resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and batted .321 with 15 homers and a 1.196 OPS in 46 games.

Singleton’s lone major league experience came with Houston from 2014-15.

He batted .168 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games and 310 at-bats in 2014. Singleton played 19 games for Houston in 2015 and batted .191 with one homer and six RBIs.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns was an assistant general manager for the Astros when Singleton played for Houston.

