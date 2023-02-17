Dejon Pierre Blade, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.