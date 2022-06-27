Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 17-year-old allegedly shot a man five times in Racine.
Two teens associated with the Dirty P gang, already facing charges for a February attempted shooting, have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old.
A lot has changed since Dorothy McDonald began changing. A lot also hasn't. "They (students) still want the same things: They want to feel safe, they want to feel loved, they want to feel like you care about them."
A Racine man is facing two counts of homicide for allegedly killing a woman who was pregnant with his child in October 2021.
The teenager was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly causing a head-on collision that sent four people to the hospital.
Here's what to do if you encounter one of the usually peaceful, but sometimes ferocious, mammals.
All three teens now charged are associated with the Dirty P gang, authorities said.
Michael Boyd, full name Michael Shawn Boyd Jr., is 26, 6-foot 3-inches tall, 200 pounds, has black skin and hair, and brown eyes, announced a news release from the RPD.