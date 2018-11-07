Dejarvis Reasor.jpg

Dejarvis Terell Reasor, 33, 1700 block of 12th Street, cause injury/operating while intoxicated (four counts), negligent operation of vehicle (four counts), disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

