Dejarvis T Reasor
Dejarvis T Reasor

Dejarvis Reasor

Dejarvis T Reasor, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.

