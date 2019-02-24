Even under the Florida sun in February, Jacob deGrom expects a lot from himself.
So after giving up a leadoff double to Tony Kemp — the first batter deGrom faced in spring training — the NL Cy Young Award winner wasn't happy.
"I was a little bit frustrated today," the New York Mets ace said Sunday. "I felt like I made a pretty good pitch to Kemp there, a high fastball that he got to. That's frustrating. But it's constantly learning to try and let that stuff go."
DeGrom gave up an RBI single to Tyler White on a 97 mph fastball later in the first inning of a 10-1 loss to a split squad of Houston Astros.
A year after posting a 1.70 ERA, deGrom exited his exhibition debut with a 9.00 ERA.
"Still plenty of time to hopefully get that down," he said with a few laughs.
DeGrom threw 14 of his 17 pitches for strikes. New catcher Wilson Ramos caught deGrom for just the second time this spring.
"It's an exciting moment for me because I'm trying to know him better," Ramos said. "In the beginning of spring training, everybody wants to attack the hitter. He did it today and did it very well."
Ramos had two hits. Kemp added a two-run triple and Michael Brantley went 1 for 3 in his Houston debut.
BREWERS 10, RANGERS 1: Hernan Perez hit a three-run homer in his first spring at-bat and added a double for Milwaukee. Newcomer Ben Gamel singled and scored two runs. Yasmani Grandal struck out three times in his debut. Jesus Aguilar had two hits with an RBI and scored twice in his first spring appearance for the Brewers.
CUBS 9, GIANTS 5: San Francisco star Madison Bumgarner pitched a perfect first inning, then failed to retire any of the six batters he faced in the second. He hit David Bote in the helmet with a pitch, but the Chicago infielder was able to walk off under his own power.
Addison Russell singled and had a sacrifice fly in his first action for the Cubs since being suspended 40 games under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. He missed the last 11 regular-season games plus a wild-card playoff loss to Colorado. He will be eligible to return in early May, barring postponements.
PADRES 5, WHITE SOX 4: Hunter Renfroe had a solo home run and a single, scoring twice for San Diego. Manuel Margot added two hits and a stolen base.
James McCann had two of Chicago's 10 hits.
