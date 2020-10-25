DeFrancesco: Vote for Biden

My vote in this presidential election will probably be the most important action I take this year. I feel the next president needs to work for America's people and families.

Donald Trump's banner is "Fighting For You,"however, Trump's Tax Cut and Jobs Act, created a permanent income tax break that benefits the top 1% economically with 83% of the benefit going to them by the year 2027. The middle class tax cuts are temporary and stingy. One result of this tax cut is continuation of offshoring of profits and actual jobs. From 2016-2018, almost 1,800 factories have been lost and 740,000 jobs since February 2020 as stated by the Economic Policy Institute.

During this pandemic, Trump has failed miserably in protecting our country's workers. Trump's Occupational Safety and Health Act, has failed to enact temporary standards to protect our people. Sadly, 9 million healthcare workers and 4.4 million first responders were excluded from the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act.

Under the Trump Administration, The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that the number of Black and Latino workers have suffered the most fatalities on the job, the highest increase since 1999.

Donald Trump's Department of Labor prevented 8.2 million workers from receiving overtime, and the Federal Wage Act increase was denied.