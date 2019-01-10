Dedrick L. Flowers, 41, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, two counts, repeater), possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater), felony intimidation of a witness (use of a dangerous weapon, two counts, repeater), manufacture/deliver cocaine (second and subsequent offense, three counts, repeater).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.