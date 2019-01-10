11019-FLOWERS-MUG.jpg

Dedrick L. Flowers, 41, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, two counts, repeater), possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater), felony intimidation of a witness (use of a dangerous weapon, two counts, repeater), manufacture/deliver cocaine (second and subsequent offense, three counts, repeater).

