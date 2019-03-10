Felix Hernandez doesn't think he could have changed the mind of Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais about opening day, even by pitching well this spring.
With his ERA approaching 16, it's a moot point.
King Felix is royally agitated anyway.
Hernandez was tagged for seven runs in three-plus innings against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, raising his spring ERA to 15.95 a day after Servais announced that Marco Gonzales would start Seattle's season opener against Oakland in Tokyo on March 20.
Seattle's decision ends Hernandez's run of 10 consecutive opening day starts.
Hernandez spoke publicly after the game for the first time since Servais' announcement. Asked if he was upset, Hernandez said simply, "Yeah," but declined to elaborate on his emotions.
"I knew it was going to happen," he added.
Hernandez was also asked if he could have convinced Servais to give him the opening day nod with a better spring camp.
"No," he said while shaking his head.
The 32-year-old has been losing fastball velocity since his mid-20s and been mostly hobbled and ineffective since turning 30.
The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner had a career-worst 5.55 ERA in 29 games last season and was briefly removed from the rotation for the first time in the majors. This is his final season of a $175 million, seven-year contract.
The Mariners have asked Hernandez to use his curveball more this spring, especially early in counts, because data suggests it's the right-hander's most effective pitch. Hernandez used the breaking ball often during a 1-2-3 first inning but got away from it as the game wore on.
"He needs to continue to work that in," Servais said. "It's one of his best pitches. Didn't go to it today."
DIAMONDBACKS: Outfielder Adam Jones and Arizona have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract.
Jones is likely to start in center field between Steven Souza Jr. in right and David Peralta in left, pushing Ketel Marte into a utility infield and outfield role.
A 33-year-old five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Jones spent his first 13 big league seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.
Jones was an All-Star annually from 2012-15 and hit .265 with 29 homers and 83 RBIs in 2016. He batted .285 the following year but slipped to 26 homers and 73 RBIs, then dropped to .281 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs last year for an Orioles team that shed most veterans went a big league-worst 47-115. His streak of seven straight years of 20 or more homers ended last year.
RANGERS: Mike Minor has been tabbed the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers, who last year gave the left-hander the opportunity to start again.
New Rangers manager Chris Woodward announced the decision Sunday. Woodward says Minor earned it by how he pitched last season and by now setting a tone in spring training with his attitude and work ethic.
Texas opens at home March 28 opener at home against the Chicago Cubs.
Minor was 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA last season, when he led the Rangers with his 12 wins and 157 innings, more than doubling his 2017 workload as a full-time reliever in Kansas City. A starter for the Atlanta Braves from 2010-14, he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
This will be his first opening day start.
BREWERS 7, CUBS 5: Orlando Arcia, Ben Gamel and Tyler Saladino homered for Milwaukee.
Kyle Hendricks pitched three innings in his third start for Chicago, allowing three runs.
ATHLETICS (SS) 7, WHITE SOX 6: Dustin Fowler had three hits and Josh Phegley homered for Oakland's split squad.
Yoan Moncada homered for Chicago. Lucas Giolito struggled in his third start, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.