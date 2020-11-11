DeChambeau provides a real power source

“I can hit it as far as I want to, but it comes down to putting and chipping out here,” he said. “That is one of the things that I think people sometimes struggle to see. As much as I can gain an advantage off the tee, I still have to putt it well and chip it well and wedge it well and even iron play it well, and that’s what I did at the U.S. Open.”

It is no less impressive — the concept he wanted to explore, the risk he took, the relentless work.

“He’s put in the time. He’s put in the work,” Woods said. “What he’s done in the gym has been incredible, and what he’s done on the range and what he’s done with his entire team to be able to optimize that one club and transform his game and the ability to hit the ball as far as he has and in as short a span as he has, it’s never been done before.”

How it translate at the Masters won’t be known until the end of the week. It’s still about the low score. Rory McIlroy still believes Augusta National provides the proper test no matter how far DeChambeau or anyone else hits it. He doesn’t feel the game is being threatened just yet.

“If trophies were handed out just for how far you hit it and how much ball speed you have, then I’d be worried,” McIlroy said. “But there’s still a lot of different aspects that you need to master in this game.”

