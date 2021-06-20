DeChambeau, Oosthuizen battling it out

Reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau and Luis Oosthuizen share the U.S. Open lead as the contenders turned to the back nine at Torrey Pines late Sunday afternoon.
DeChambeau moved into the lead at 5 under by nearly acing the par-3 eighth hole. Ooosthuizen, one of the overnight leaders, joined him on a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th.
They’ve got several big-name players lurking right behind.
Major champions Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa were one back. Jon Rahm and Mackenzie Hughes also were at 4 under.
Phil Mickelson now has played 30 times in the U.S. Open and he only has a silver medal — six of them — to show for it.
His week at Torrey Pines ended with a 40 on the back nine for a closing 75, putting him at 11-over 295 for the week. Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the U.S. Open.
At least he gets more chances. By winning the PGA Championship last month, the 51-year-old Mickelson is exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Open through 2025.
LPGA: Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
“Actually, really enjoyed today,” Korda said. “Honestly, there has been times where on Sundays I really like haven’t enjoyed it, like the stress kind of ate me and I didn’t stay in the moment and enjoy playing golf on a Sunday in a final group.
“But today I really enjoyed it and it was actually a really good battle between Leona and I. She definitely kept me on my toes.”
The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open.
“If you told me at the U.S. Open that I was going to shoot 25 under I would be like, `Yeah, right.’” Korda said. “But I did a good bit of work back home. My dad was at every practice, a little boot camp with my dad.”
She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in the second event of the year after sister Jessica took the season-opening tournament. Younger brother Sebastian won tennis’ Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy in May for his first ATP Tour victory.
Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66.
“I knew it was going to be a battle,” Maguire said. “I knew I had a lot of golf in front of me and she had a three-shot head start.”
Korda eagled the par-5 14th and had six birdies and three bogeys. She pushed her lead to two strokes with the eagle and increased it to three with a birdie on the par-3 15th. Maguire pulled within one on the par-4 16th when she made a birdie and Korda had a bogey. They both parred the par-4 17th and Korda birdied the par-5 18th.