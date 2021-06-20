DeChambeau, Oosthuizen battling it out

Reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau and Luis Oosthuizen share the U.S. Open lead as the contenders turned to the back nine at Torrey Pines late Sunday afternoon.

DeChambeau moved into the lead at 5 under by nearly acing the par-3 eighth hole. Ooosthuizen, one of the overnight leaders, joined him on a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 10th.

They’ve got several big-name players lurking right behind.

Major champions Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa were one back. Jon Rahm and Mackenzie Hughes also were at 4 under.

Phil Mickelson now has played 30 times in the U.S. Open and he only has a silver medal — six of them — to show for it.

His week at Torrey Pines ended with a 40 on the back nine for a closing 75, putting him at 11-over 295 for the week. Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the U.S. Open.

At least he gets more chances. By winning the PGA Championship last month, the 51-year-old Mickelson is exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Open through 2025.